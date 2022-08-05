Aspen Hill Buys North Avenue, Haverhill Nursing Home; Numbers of Beds to Remain the Same

Aspen Hill Operator has taken ownership of the former Wingate Nursing Home in Haverhill.

The company purchased the 190 North Ave., Haverhill home, June 29 for $4.5 million. It sits on a little more than two acres of land, according to the Southern Essex Registry of Deeds.

The state Department of Public Health reports the nursing home changed its name to Aspen Hill Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. The filing states there are no changes in the numbers of beds or services provided.

Last October, Wingate Healthcare of Haverhill, 190 North Ave., won approval from the Haverhill City Council for a special permit to convert the property from a 127-bed nursing home to a facility focused strictly on memory care. The building was to include 41 assisted-living memory care apartments and 26 beds dedicated to skilled memory care.

At the time, David Feldman of Wingate Healthcare told the Council the change is necessary since the long-term care portion of the home is only about half full while there is a waiting list of people needing assisted-living memory care.

In 2015, Haverhill city councilors settled a lawsuit brought by Continental Wingate Development Company of Needham by granting 64 assisted living housing units after the body denied the developer’s first proposal of 90-units. The complex was built on eight acres of land adjacent to the company’s nursing home.

Aspen Hill, a limited liability company, was formed last March and is associated with Brick, N.J.-based Marquis Health Consulting Services, according to the Massachusetts Secretary of State’s office.

