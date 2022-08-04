Methuen Issues Heat Advisory, Provides Cooling Locations

Methuen has issued a hot weather advisory to last into the weekend and listed cooling spots for residents.

Mayor Neil Perry, Director of Emergency Management Capt. Randy Haggar and Police Chief Scott J. McNamara said in a joint statement that “oppressive heat and humidity” are expected into the weekend, with temperatures reaching higher than 90 degrees and humidity levels above 50%.

“Extreme heat can be dangerous and we encourage residents to remain vigilant and check on their neighbors and family during this heat advisory,” said Perry. “Additionally, we can provide resources to anyone who is having trouble staying cool or is in need of assistance during this time.”

Cooling stations will be available for residents seeking respite from the heat at Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway St., Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Senior Center Lobby, 77 Lowell St., Friday 8 a.m.-noon; Gill Ave Playground and Splash Park, 14 Gill Ave., Friday until 8 p.m.; and Forest Lake, Friday 10 a.m-8 p.m.; and Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., at a cost of $10 per car.

Pop-up splash parks at the Marsh and the Comprehensive Grammar School, 100 Howe St., will be open Friday until 1 p.m.

