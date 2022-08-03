Podcast: Gariepy Provides Sneak Preview of ‘The Lion King Jr.,’ Presented Tonight and Thursday



It’s show time for the John Greenleaf Whittier Drama Club in Haverhill.

For the past several weeks about 35 students have been working on their theatrical skills and will debut their version of The Lion King Jr. tonight. Bobby Gariepy, drama coach and music teacher at John Greenleaf Whittier School, appeared live over 97.9 WHAV this past Monday.

“We’re doing the Lion King Jr at Consentino Middle School right now as our summer program through the Discovery Club of Haverhill,” he said.

Performances takes place tonight, Aug. 3, at 5 p.m., and tomorrow with two shows at 2 and 5 p.m. Gariepy says The Lion King Jr. is a mix of various productions.

“I like to call it a health mix of the original 1990s movie, the animated version, kind of reworked with the modernized version, and the Broadway material as well. So, it’s a healthy mix of all three components, and there’s a lot of really amazing, beautiful chants in various different African languages that the kids are singing. It’s quite an experience. The kids are having a blast,” Gariepy said.

Gariepy said the production borrowed costumes from Amesbury Middle School for which he gave thanks. Advance tickets are $5 for students and seniors, $7 at the door and online streaming tickets may be purchased for $10, available at JGWDrama.com.

