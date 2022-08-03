Nashville Singer Catherine Roche Performs in Haverhill in Support of Charity

Rising songwriter and Nashville recording artist Catherine Roche performs during a fundraiser in support of Haverhill’s 411Cares.

Roche, a Haverhill native, recently released “Beautiful Surprise,” produced by Kent Wells who is well-known for his work with Dolly Parton. The fundraiser, also sponsored by the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce and Women’s Business League, takes place Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., at Maria’s restaurant, 81 Essex St., in downtown Haverhill. Tickets are $50 and also include appetizers. There will be raffles and a cash bar available.

Those attending are asked to bring a can of baby formula or pack of diapers. Proceeds benefit struggling families in the Merrimack Valley.

Tickets may be purchased here.

