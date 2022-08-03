Nashville Singer Catherine Roche Performs in Haverhill in Support of Charity

By |

Maria’s Family Restaurant, 81 Essex St., Haverhill. (WHAV News photograph.)

As a public service, 97.9 WHAV presents Community Spotlight at no charge for the benefit of Greater Haverhill nonprofit organizations. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other community calendar announcements, Click image.

Rising songwriter and Nashville recording artist Catherine Roche performs during a fundraiser in support of Haverhill’s 411Cares.

Roche, a Haverhill native, recently released “Beautiful Surprise,” produced by Kent Wells who is well-known for his work with Dolly Parton. The fundraiser, also sponsored by the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce and Women’s Business League, takes place Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., at Maria’s restaurant, 81 Essex St., in downtown Haverhill. Tickets are $50 and also include appetizers. There will be raffles and a cash bar available.

Those attending are asked to bring a can of baby formula or pack of diapers. Proceeds benefit struggling families in the Merrimack Valley.

Tickets may be purchased here.

Comments are closed.