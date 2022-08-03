Haverhill Offers Cooling Options as Temperatures ‘Expected to Climb to Dangerous Levels’

WHAV Meteorologist James Covington says temperatures could reach 101 degrees Thursday with a heat index of 108, spurring Haverhill to offer cooling options for residents through the weekend.

Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini said the city is preparing for temperatures “expected to climb to dangerous levels.”

As in the past, the Haverhill Citizen’s Center, 10 Welcome St., is open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Anyone who needs access afterhours are advised to call 978-374-2388, ext. 3928, or the police business number, 978-373-1212, and arrangements will be made to let you into the building.

Plug Pond, the city’s public swimming beach off Mill Street, is open from noon-7 p.m. and the city expects top debut the playground’s new misting tower today. The splash pad at Swasey Field, 59 Blaisdell St., is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Water cannons will also be in place from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. at Riverside Park, off Lincoln Avenue; the 12th Avenue Playground; Cashman’s Field Playground, 187 Hilldale Ave.; fields in back of the Dr. Albert B. Consentino School, Washington Street; and Wysocki Park at Washington Avenue and Central Street.

For continuing updates, tune to 97.9 WHAV’s “Wave Weather” every 30 minutes.

