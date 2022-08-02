Report: Celtics Sign Former Haverhill High Student Vonleh

Haverhill Native F. Noah Vonleh has signed a one-year contract with the Boston Celtics, according to a report from ESPN.

Vonleh attended Haverhill High School before transferring in 2011 to New Hampton School in New Hampshire, earning All American Honors. He played his college ball at Indiana, leaving to enter the NBA when he was 19. Turning 27 in just a few weeks, the Celtics are his eighth team in the league

At Indiana, Vonleh was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year and third team All-Big Ten by the coaches and media.

