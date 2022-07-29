Pentucket Regional School District Promotes Niles as Assistant Principal at Merrimac Schools

Krista Niles has been selected as assistant principal at Merrimac schools Helen R. Donaghue and Dr. Frederick N. Sweetsir Schools, both part of the Pentucket Regional School District.

Niles joined the Pentucket district following graduation from Framingham State and has taught first grade at Page School in her hometown of West Newbury for 16 years.

“I am truly excited for this next stage of my career and honored to support the amazing Merrimac staff, build relationships and make connections with Merrimac families, and help all Merrimac students succeed and thrive,” Niles said.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Framingham State University, a master’s degree in Elementary Education from Salem State University and a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies in Administration, also from Salem State.

