Haverhill, Methuen Plan ‘National Night Out’ Activities Tuesday, Aug. 2

Haverhill and Methuen are both celebrating “National Night Out” Tuesday with outdoor events.

Haverhill Police are teaming up with Massachusetts State Police to host National Night Out Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 5-8 p.m. at Swasey Field, on Blaisdell Street. The event includes free food, games, entertainment and other activities.

Specific activities include face painting, a magic show, basketball tournament and water park. Hamburgers, hot dogs and ice cream are also free. The night will be capped off by an expected State Police helicopter flyover.

Methuen is encouraging individual neighborhoods to host block parties between 6 and 8 p.m. Those who wish to host a block party or find the one nearest to them are asked to call the Methuen Police Department at 978-983-8642. Police advise callers to leave their names, telephone numbers, best times to call and their block party street name.

