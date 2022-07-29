Haverhill Public Library Presents Outdoor Concert Series

Haverhill Public Library’s August outdoor concert series features “Rich Araldi: The Songs and their Stories,” “The Hazel Project” and “Rick Anthony Elvis Tribute Artist.”

“Rich Araldi: The Songs and their Stories” takes place Thursday, Aug. 4, beginning at 6 p.m. The performances is described as “an excursion through the great songs of the 20th century and the stories that make them that much more special.” Music comes from the jazz age, swing era, modern jazz, Beatles and more.

“The Hazel Project” performs Thursday, Aug.18, at 6:30 p.m. It features five New England area musicians paying tribute to the music recorded and written by bluegrass pioneers and legendary musicians, Hazel Dickens and Alice Gerrard.

Rick Anthony, born in Lawrence, began paying tribute to the late Elvis Presley for audiences when he was 14 years old at a school lip-sync contest. He borrowed an Elvis-style jumpsuit, a terrible wig and took home first place, He decided to use his own theatrical talents and studied the voice and energetic performance style of Elvis to create his own high-quality performances,

All concerts take place outdoors next to the library, 99 Main St., Haverhill. Attendees are advised to bring their own chairs or blankets. Registration is preferred but not required at haverhillpl.org.

