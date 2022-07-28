Groveland Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Two Likely Involved in Farm Stand Theft

Groveland Police are looking for two people who allegedly stole a red cooler containing chicken eggs and expensive cooler packs from an unstaffed farm stand.

Groveland Police Chief Jeffrey Gillen said officers were dispatched Tuesday, July 26, around 3:15 p.m., to King Street for a report of a theft. They learned two individuals believed to be responsible were traveling in an older model red Honda Odyssey. After an investigation, police also learned the people allegedly attempted to steal a metal lockbox containing money from the same stand. Gillen asked for the public’s help in watching out for the Honda which believed to have a “loud, defective exhaust system.”

“There are many small farm stands in Groveland, and we urge the owners of these stands to secure all items of value in the hopes of preventing any future property loss,” Gillen said in a statement.

The theft remains under investigation by the Groveland Police Department. Anyone with information is asked call police at 978-521-1212.

