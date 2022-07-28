Gov. Baker Nominates Methuen’s Costa as Clerk Magistrate at Salem District Court

Methuen’s Brian J. Costa was nominated this week as clerk magistrate of the Salem District Court by Gov. Charlie Baker.

Costa began his career in 2001 as an internal auditor at the administrative office of the Trial Court, where he conducted financial, operational and systems audits until 2013. He then joined Salem District Court as an assistant clerk magistrate, where he served until last October when he was promoted to first assistant clerk magistrate. Last December, Costa was appointed acting clerk magistrate of the Salem District Court where he still serves.

“With the addition of Acting Clerk Magistrate Costa, Massachusetts will receive a seasoned candidate that is well-prepared to serve the Court,” said Baker. “We are proud to submit his nomination to the Governor’s Council for consideration.”

Costa is an executive board member and as treasurer of the Association of Magistrates and Assistant Clerks. He also coaches youth hockey in Methuen. He received his bachelor’s degree from Assumption College in 1999.

