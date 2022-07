Plaistow, N.H., selectmen plan a public hearing to accept a $1.5 million grant for removing certain “forever chemicals.”

State law requires selectmen to have hearings before accepting “unanticipated revenue.” The money is intended for a Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substance, known as PFAS for short, Remediation Grant and Loan Fund.

The hearing takes place Monday, Aug 8, at 6:30 p.m., on the second floor of Town Hall, 145 Main St., Plaistow.

