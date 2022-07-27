Haverhill Solicits Public Input on Spending $30 Million From Feds; Neighborhood Meeting Monday

Haverhill wants ideas from the public on how to best spend the remaining $30 million in federal COVID-19 aid and will give you a hot dog in exchange.

Mayor James J. Fiorentini is hosting a community meeting Monday, Aug. 1, from 4-6 p.m., at Wysocki Park, at Washington Avenue and Curtis Street. He said he will solicit ideas on spending the remaining $30 million of $37 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money.

Hot dogs and soft drinks will be provided and the Haverhill Police Department will display its mobile command center.

Those who cannot attend, but want to express their ideas may participate in an online survey.

In addition, the mayor’s office said, it will discuss programs that include free internet for qualified low-income residents, road paving, sidewalk repair and tree-planting.

Fiorentini warns the federal government is restricting money to specific categories, such as public health; economic harm to workers, households, small businesses, impacted industries and government; and certain building projects such as water and sewer and expanding access to internet. There is more information at haverhillarpa.com.

Spending plans are required by Dec. 31, 2024, and the money must be used by the end of 2026.

