Greater Haverhill Area Ranks Second in State in Job Growth Between May and June

Greater Haverhill was one of the state’s top job gainers in June.

According to figures released Tuesday by the state Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, the Haverhill-Newburyport-Amesbury labor market recorded a 2% growth in jobs, ranking second behind Barnstable.

The statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in June 2022 was 3.7 %.

Unemployment rates dropped in three labor areas, increased in 19 and remained unchanged in two during June compared to May. Compared to June 2021, the rates were down in 24 labor market areas. During the last year, Lawrence-Methuen-Salem ranked second in job growth with a 4.6% increase in employment.

