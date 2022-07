Buttonwoods Museum is presenting an educational program on the Merrimack River for children.

“Rolling on the River” presents the history of the Merrimack River and how the Penacook people and English settlers used the river in their daily lives. The program takes place Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 2-3:30 p.m., at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill.

Admission is $12 per child. Those seeking more information or wish to reserve a spot may email [email protected].

