Two Haverhill Firefighters Recovering From Extreme Heat Exposure After Sunday Night Blaze

Two Haverhill firefighters are recovering after being overcome fighting an attic apartment fire Sunday night on River Street.

Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien said, as of Monday, one firefighter had been released from the Lawrence General Hospital while another was still undergoing tests.

“They were from the first crew out of High Street fighting the fire. They worked hard, exhausted their first bottles of air, went down and got second bottle, but were overcome by the heat and humidity. It was brutal last night,” the chief said.

O’Brien said the fire was reported about 10:17 p.m., at 119 River St., in a converted attic accessed from the third floor. In total, there are three apartments and the fire is believed to have begun in a bathroom. While the chief said the fire remains under investigation, they are “leaning toward” the cause being careless disposal of smoking materials.

The chief credited firefighters with “a good stop,” noting “It could have taken off very quickly. They got ahead of it real quick.”

Mutual aid came from Lawrence, Groveland, Methuen and Salem, N.H., Fire Departments. Trinity EMS was also on scene.

