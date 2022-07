The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce is planning for its Annual Golf Tournament and Lobster Bake Dinner.

The tournament takes place Monday, Sept. 12, with registration beginning at 11:30 and a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m., at Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road, Haverhill.

A single player may register for $200, a foursome for $800 or a featured foursome $1,100.

Those interested may register at haverhillchamber.com.

