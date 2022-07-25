Haverhill Still Seeking Paid Workers for Sept. and Nov. Elections

Haverhill is still looking to hire election workers especially with the primary election only a little over a month away.

The Haverhill City Clerk’s office is looking to recruit poll workers for our upcoming election cycle. Officials said poll workers are critical to the success of an election.

“Having an adequate number of poll workers to staff polling places on and before Election Day ensures voters receive the assistance they need at the polls and can help provide a positive and smooth voting experience for all. By signing up to be a poll worker, you can help Haverhill and America vote,” said Assistant City Clerk Kaitlin M. Wright.

Elections take place Tuesday, Sept.6, and Tuesday, Nov. 8. Poll workers are required to work 6 a.m. to roughly 9-11 p.m. on both election days. They are given a two-hour lunch break.

Additionally, there are opportunities to work during early voting from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2. Attendance at a training prior to the elections is required. Inspectors are paid $195 per day and Wardens/Clerks $225 per day.

For more information or to apply to be a poll worker, please call Wright at 978-420-3623 or e-mail [email protected].

