Sons of Italy Drum and Bugle Corps Free Family Night Tonight

A free concert and family night with the Sons of Italy Drum and Bugle Corps takes place tonight.

Attendees have a chance to meet the members of the Drum and Bugle Corps, check out their musical instruments, speak with our instructors and hear them play. There will also be hamburgers and hot dogs, giveaways and games to play.

The group’s first Family Fun Night takes place tonight, from 6:30-8:30 at Winnekenni Castle, 347 Kenoza Ave., Haverhill.

Those with questions may call Renee Ouellette at 603-508-9051.

