DiZoglio Economic Development Bill Amendments Support Methuen Youth and Community Center

Senate amendments to a state economic development bill are slated to bring an additional $5 million for area projects.

Among them a Methuen Youth and Community Center, championed by Sen. Diana DiZoglio. She noted that Methuen is among the few communities in the Merrimack Valley that does not have such a center like many surrounding cities and towns.

“While we still have a ways to go, this critical investment will bring us one step closer to making the dream of a Methuen Youth and Community Center a reality,” she said, adding, “Together, we will provide our youth with mentorship opportunities and social and emotional learning to inspire them to pursue their unique talents and reach their goals.”

DZoglio amendments also include money for downtown revitalization in Methuen which calls for design and implementation of historic downtown wayfinding, public parking and electric vehicle charging improvements.

In addition, North Andover received an earmark for improvements to downtown facades, an MBTA station feasibility study and community planning and outreach for the Royal Crest property.

Other amendments pay for projects in Merrimac, Amesbury, Newburyport and Salisbury.

The bill still requires Gov. Charlie Baker’s signature.

