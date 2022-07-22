Haverhill School Committee Renews Assistant Superintendent Pfifferling’s Contract for 3 Years

Haverhill’s assistant superintendent of schools will remain at his post for at least another three years.

The Haverhill School Committee last night voted unanimously to continue Michael J. Pfifferling’s contract through June of 2025. School Committee member Richard J. Rosa, who negotiated the pact along with member Gail M. Sullivan, outlined the terms which take effect retroactively to July 1.

“An annual salary increase of 1.5% this year, 1.7% next year and 2% percent in the third year,” he explained.

Rosa said the new contract also includes tuition reimbursement in line with the teachers’ contract as well as specific language regarding the accumulation of sick leave and prohibiting sick and vacation time buyback.

Pfifferling, a 1989 graduate of Haverhill High School was hired in June of 2019. Prior to that he was business manager for Wakefield Public Schools.

Pfifferling earned an associate degree in business administration from Northern Essex Community College. He then went on to graduate from New Hampshire College with a bachelor of science degree in business studies.

In another matter, there is clearly no shortage of interest in the position of legal counsel for Haverhill schools.

As WHAV previously reported, City Solicitor William D. Cox Jr. plans to retire from his school duties at the end of the month.

School Superintendent Margaret Marotta told the committee requests for proposals went out last week and some have already been returned.

“At this point we’ve had four proposals come back. So, I guess we’re looking for guidance from the Committee on next steps. Do you want to appoint a committee to review the proposal to make a recommendation?” Marotta asked.

Committee President Scott W. Wood Jr. told the superintendent fellow committee member Toni Sapienza-Donais will form a subcommittee to review applicants and make suggestions to the full committee for a vote.

He said he hopes they will resolve the issue by the next Committee meeting scheduled for Aug. 11.

