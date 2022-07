The Greater Haverhill Chamber’s Youth Enrichment series, known as YES, continues next week with a free kayak activity at Plug Pond.

Plum Island Kayak conducts the three-hour effort aimed at promoting healthy activity and teamwork. The program is limited to 20 participants, aged 12-21. It takes place Tuesday, July 26, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Lunch is provided. Those interested may register here.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...