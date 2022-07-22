Greater Lawrence Family Health Center CEO Fish Maps Plan for His Second Year

Just over a year ago, Dr. Guy Fish joined Greater Lawrence Family Health Center as chief executive officer, finding himself thrust into the center’s pandemic response, a new medical records system and other logistical issues.

Looking at the budget he inherited, he came to realize a problem that he and others were not expecting.

“That did not contemplate the ‘Great Quit of 2021,’” he said.

Now, Fish focuses on year two of his tenure, which includes attention to the patient-centered medical home model. This approach puts the patient at the center of the care circle instead of the physician.

“One of the things to do in our strategic process, we’ve discovered is to fix things and the other is to expand,” he said.

The entire interview with Fish may be heard on this week’s edition of “Pulse on Health,” heard Sunday morning at 7 over 97.9 WHAV.

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center operates clinics in Lawrence, Haverhill and Methuen.

