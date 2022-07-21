U.S. House Passes Trahan Request for Haverhill’s Winnekenni Park and Lawrence’s East Island Area

The U.S. House of Representatives yesterday approved $700,000 for Haverhill to improve and restore portions of the Winnekenni Park Recreation Area.

Congresswoman Lori Trahan shepherded the Winnekenni project along with seven other economic development and infrastructure projects across the 3rd District, totaling $13.6 million.

“Today’s passage of these much-needed federal investments gets them one step closer to the communities and organizations working to improve people’s lives here in our district,” Trahan said in a statement.

The package now moves to the Senate for consideration.

The Winnekenni project includes trail renovation and increasing access to green space. Nearby, the House bill also earmarks $2.1 million to support Lawrence Community Works’ redevelopment of Lawrence’s East Island neighborhood.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...