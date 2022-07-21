Merrimack Valley Credit Union Volunteers Serve Community Meals in Haverhill

Volunteers from several departments and offices of Merrimack Valley Credit Union helped prepare and serve meals to 53 people last week at the Haverhill Citizens Center.

The community service effort, which took place Monday, July 11, was organized by Community Meals and Credit Union Member Service Representative Kevin Schiavoni.

“Doing this event makes you appreciate everything in your life,” said Schiavoni.

Besides Schiavone, Credit Union team members volunteering time were Anthony Marino, Terri Keiser, Kim DuSombre, Taveiry Brito, Wanda Marte, Dawn Gauvin, Susan Hirschfeld, Glenn Prezzano and Bob Cabral.

The Haverhill Citizens Center meal program reopened this past March after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. As word of the meal program spreads, the number of people served is expected to rise. Merrimack Valley Credit Union plans to host another dinner in the near future.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...