Cox to Retire as Haverhill School Committee Lawyer, Plans to Cut Back as City Solicitor

When the Haverhill School Committee meets tonight, members begin the process of naming new legal counsel with the pending retirement of William D. Cox Jr.

School Committee member Gail M. Sullivan is expected to discuss the hiring of a lawyer or firm to guide the school department on various matters from regulatory to bargaining with unions. In a letter emailed yesterday, Cox said he retires at the end of the month, but will continue handling other city business.

“While I will be back to work as the city solicitor shortly after my retirement, I look forward to working fewer hours overall. I remain available until then to assist the Committee and the school department in any way possible to insure a smooth transition as you select successor legal counsel,” Cox wrote.

He has 35 years of service to the city, including time as human resources director, assistant city solicitor and solicitor since January 2004. Cox has worked for the School Committee for the past 12 years in addition to serving as city solicitor.

“I look forward to continuing to serve the city, as needed, as well as continuing my private law practice,” Cox told WHAV.

On the city side, Haverhill is advertising for a part-time “assistant city solicitor” to take over certain responsibilities. The $40,000-$50,000 assistant city solicitor is asked to represent the city during any lawsuits in federal and state courts and labor and employment, according to the job posting.

The person filling the 15-20-hour-per-week position “is also responsible for legislative counseling, legal research, reviewing and responding to public records requests, contract review, working closely with a diverse group of municipal officials in all manner of municipal legal matters.”

Resumes and cover letters from applicants are due Friday, July 29.

