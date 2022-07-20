Lavignes of Local ServPro Franchises Receive Founder’s Bronze Award

The owners of ServPro in Haverhill and Newburyport were recently presented with the coveted Founder’s Bronze Award during the 53rd annual franchise owners convention.

Patrick and Michelle Lavigne of ServPro of Haverhill/Newburyport joined a group of more than 1,000 franchisees in attendance. The event also recognized 58 entrepreneurs who surpassed a million dollars in revenue for the first time in the past business year.

“At a time when there seemed to be more challenges than solutions, ServPro continued to provide expert guidance and service. This allowed our team of dedicated remediation specialists to continue to provide reliable, prompt, professional fire and water cleanup and restoration, mold mitigation and remediation services to home and business owners in our community when they needed our help,” said local owner Patrick Lavigne.

The convention took place from July 5-9 at the Hilton Anatole Dallas in Dallas, Texas.

