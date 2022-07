The Haverhill YMCA is having a free Basketball Clinic for players of all ages and skill levels next week.

Haverhill High School Varsity Coaches Melissa Tarpy and Souleymane Wane conduct the clinic Tuesday, July 26, from 6-7:30 p.m., at the YMCA, 81 Winter St., Haverhill.

The first 30 participants will receive a free t-shirt. No registration is required.

