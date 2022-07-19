Updated: State Police Report Man Barricaded in Vehicle Near Lawrence and Andover Shoots Himself

Massachusetts State Police said an armed man who barricaded himself in a car on the median along Interstate 495 apparently shot himself.

State Police gave the update around 10 p.m., saying the man “suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound” and was taken to Lawrence General Hospital. State Police Spokesman David Procopio told WHAV a follow up investigation will be led by the office of Essex County District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett. Contrary to earlier reports, his condition is not known.

Many motorists were stuck on the highway for hours after both sides of I-495 were closed around 7 p.m. Some vehicles were directed back along their routes, followed by lanes reopening after 10 p.m.

The scene began unfolding around 7 p.m. with State Police patrols and tactical units on the highway near the Lawrence/Andover line. Shortly thereafter, Massachusetts State Police crisis negotiators came to talk with an armed person barricaded inside a vehicle in the median.

Reports suggest the person is suspected of multiple bank robberies and the FBI is also on-site. Andover Fire Department notified all units that the highway closed around 7:10 p.m. The department has an engine and paramedic on standby.

–Earlier–

Interstate 495 is shut down in both directions near its intersection with 93 in Andover as a Massachusetts State Police crisis negotiators talk with an armed person barricaded inside a vehicle in the median.

The scene unfolded around 7 p.m. State Police patrols and tactical units are on the highway near the Lawrence/Andover line.

“Our goal is to resolve the situation peacefully,” State Police said in a statement.

Reports suggest the person is suspected of multiple bank robberies and the FBI is also on-site. Andover Fire Department notified all units that the highway closed around 7:10 p.m. The department has an engine and paramedic on standby.

“We have the highway shut down at this time. This is a dynamic situation. As far as we know at this time the suspect is the only occupant of the vehicle,” State Police said in a brief statement.

This is a developing story.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...