Rocks Village Fall Workshops Feature Quilting, Art, Paperwhite Bulbs and More

The Rocks Village Memorial Association is planning a series of five workshops this fall.
Workshop consist of a “Monkey Wrench Quilt Class,” Tuesdays from Sept.6 to Oct. 25, from 7-9 p.m., with a fee of $125; “Unexpected Abstraction Art Workshop,” Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m.-noon, for $60; “Hand Made Journal Workshop,” Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m.- noon, for $45; “Paperwhite Bulb Forcing Workshop,” Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10:30 a.m.-noon, for $45; and “Wreath Decorating Workshop,” Saturday, Nov. 19, several time slots, for $50.
All workshops take place at Rocks Village Hand Tub House, 1 River Road, Haverhill, and are limited to 12 participants each.
Money raised goes toward restoration of the historic Hand Tub House and surrounding grounds.
There’s more information at rocksvillage.org.