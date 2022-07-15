Tattersall Farm-to-Table Event July 28 Features Food, Locally Produced Cocktails and Live Music

Haverhill’s Tattersall Farm is gearing up for its Farm-to-Table tasting event with food, live music, farm activities, beer, wine, mead and botanical cocktails.

Organizers say “you can’t get closer to fresh” with more than five chefs cooking a range of New England regional farm ingredients. Chefs come from Carbone’s Kitchen, La Pizza Di Forno, River Street Café and other venues using farm ingredients from Old Wild Farm, Haverhill, Tuckaway Farm, Lee, N.H., and others.

There will also be more than five top producers of wine, hard cider, craft beer and mead, including Eden Ciders, Ruby Wines and True North craft beer. Music comes from the Currier Square Band.

The all-inclusive dinner, organized by the producers of Ciderfeast, takes place Thursday July 28, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., at Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway, Haverhill.

Tickets are $45 each and available online by visiting crafthaverhill.com.

