Little Caesars Love Kitchen Comes to Haverhill Monday to Feed Those in Need at Emmaus

The Little Caesars Love Kitchen, a big rig pizza kitchen on wheels, is partnering with Emmaus House to provide fresh pizza meals to approximately 225 people in need.

The Love Kitchen will set up shop at 41 Welcome St. Emmaus will follow its regular feeding schedule.

“The Love Kitchen was created to provide quality meals for people who need them,” said Little Caesars franchisee Chris Elwell. “As a member of the area business community, it’s important for us to support people when they need it and help make the community stronger. We’re excited to support this program with food and staff to provide a quality meal for people who otherwise may not get one.”

The Little Caesars Love Kitchen has served more than 3.7 million people in the 48 contiguous states and four Canadian provinces. It has responded to natural disasters such as the Western Kentucky tornado in 2021 as well as provided meals in national times of need, such as Sept. 11, 2001. It was established by Little Caesars in 1985, the Love Kitchen exemplifies Little Caesars strong tradition of giving back to America’s communities.

