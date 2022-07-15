Haverhill City Council Praises Jarvis for Documenting ‘Moments of Bravery’ for Upcoming Photo Exhibit

Haverhill city councilors took time this week to praise photographer Mike Jarvis, whose “Moments of Bravery” exhibit premieres next week.

Jarvis told councilors he has spent a good deal of time over the past few years photographing local firefighters and first responders from around the area as they performed their often-dangerous duties.

“Few people know and realize the dangers first responders, especially fire fighters, face daily and at fire scenes. Capturing first responders over the last few years and capturing moments of bravery have been a real passion of mine,” he said.

Councilors Melissa Lewandowski and Joseph J. Bevilacqua both took the opportunity to praise Jarvis for his artistry with the camera saying Haverhill is privileged to have him as part of the city.

Photographs include scenes in Haverhill, Lawrence, Methuen, Andover, Amesbury, Merrimac, West Newbury, Newburyport, Newbury and Plaistow, N.H., among others.

The 50-photograph exhibit opens Thursday, July 21, from 5-8 p.m. at Haverhill Firefighting Museum, 75 Kenoza Ave. Light refreshments will be served. It remains on display every Saturday, from noon-4 p.m., until Oct. 1.

Jarvis said he plans to change photographs every couple of weeks to keep the exhibit fresh.

Editor’s note: In the interest of full disclosure, Michael Jarvis is also a regular paid contractor for WHAV News.

