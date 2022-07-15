Doherty Becomes Interim Principal at Haverhill’s Nettle School; Admin Adds Second Assistant Principal

Eileen Doherty has been named interim principal of Haverhill’s Dr. Paul Nettle School for the next school year.

Doherty, who has served as assistant principal at the Nettle School for the past three years, will be joined by two new assistant principals. She succeeds Shereen Escovitz who left Haverhill to become director of curriculum at Andover Public Schools.

Families were notified of the appointments in letters sent by Haverhill school Superintendent Margaret Marotta.

July Perez, of Haverhill, becomes one of the new assistants along with Brendon Parker, who had been interim assistant principal at Golden Hill School. Perez supported interim Principal Paula Rodriguez during the health absence of Principal Bruce Michitson. Michitson and Rodriquez will serve as co-principals at Golden Hill during the next school year.

Doherty previously taught math at Nettle School and has worked in education for more than 20 years. Perez has been a teacher at the Nettle School since 2005 and is a Spanish speaker. Parker began his career in education in 1997 as a Haverhill classroom teacher. He moved into leadership roles in 2006.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...