Seabrook Nuclear Plant’s ‘Mistaken’ Alarm Activation Tuesday Involved Nine of 121 Sirens

New Hampshire Department of Safety says Tuesday’s Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant’s “mistaken” emergency activation involved nine of 121 sirens.

Commissioner Robert L. Quinn, along with leadership from the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said in a statement they continue to work with owner NextEra Energy and local emergency officials.

“I have been in constant communication with the plant, who have indicated that this was a mistake and a comprehensive review will take place,” said Quinn. “As a 30-year Seabrook resident, I have full confidence in the plans and systems in place that were collaboratively developed between the state, the Seabrook Station Nuclear Power Plant and the seacoast communities in the event of an actual emergency.”

The sirens were said to be mistakenly activated by Seabrook Station during regular testing, which is required by federal regulations to ensure equipment works properly in the event of an emergency and in accordance with plans and procedures.

“As soon as we became aware of the siren activation, we took immediate action to confirm and then notify our partners and the public that there was no threat or emergency at the plant,” said Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Jennifer Harper. “The Department utilized all available messaging mediums to spread the word as quickly as possible, to include NH Alerts, Wireless Emergency Alert system, social media and a press release.”

NextEra is conducting its own review of the incident.

The Wireless Emergency Alert System was activated for the specific area along the coastline where individuals initially heard the alarm, but was also reported far outside the immediate area.

