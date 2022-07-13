Rep. Vargas Seeks Nominations of Three Students to Attend Red Sox Game July 24

The song above is sung by Edward Meeker in the first Edison recording of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” but it very well could be the call of Haverhill students. Three of them have a chance of watching the Red Sox play a week from Sunday.

State Rep. Andy X. Vargas is asking Haverhill residents to nominate exemplary students in Haverhill to go watch the Red Sox play at Fenway Park alongside the representative Sunday, July 24. House Speaker Ron Mariano will be throwing out the first pitch of the game.

Vargas is providing tickets for three selected students and their parents or guardians to accompany them. Guardians must be able to provide transportation to and from Fenway Park. Vargas said he is hoping for nominees who have never been to Fenway Park and are 18 years old or younger. Nominees should be “inspiring youths who are hardworking, influential or impactful in the community.”

Nominations may be made online here.

