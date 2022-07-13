Podcast: ‘Moments of Bravery’ Features Local Firefighters and First Responders Protecting Others



“Moments of Bravery,” a 50-photograph exhibit of local firefighters and first responders risking their lives to protect others, goes on display next week at the Haverhill Firefighting Museum.

Taken by Mike Jarvis, the photographs feature firefighters and other first responders from Haverhill, Lawrence, Methuen, Andover, Amesbury, Merrimac, West Newbury, Newburyport, Newbury, Plaistow, N.H., and other communities. Haverhill Firefighting Museum Board member Dave Shultz, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program, described the exhibit.

“In addition to documenting the fire events, or the emergency events, as a whole, he has captured the first responders, he captured the people, of the comradery of the firefighting teams and moments of bravery that are moving and harrowing and sometimes even beautiful,” Shultz said.

Shultz said there will be a written narrative, but the real impact centers around the photographs and the stories they tell.

“Not really a chronicling of the events themselves, but more just of the images of the firefighters in capturing their bravery, and even some light-hearted times. There’s one in particular that really stands out to me a firefighter holding a kitten that was rescued from home. So, it’s things like that,” he explained.

Opening night for “Moments of Bravery” is Thursday, July 21, from 5-8 p.m. at Haverhill Firefighting Museum, 75 Kenoza Ave. Light refreshments will be served. The exhibit remains on display every Saturday, from noon-4 p.m., until Oct. 1.

Jarvis has more than 15 years of experience working in concert and event production. He has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, Lady Gaga, Zac Brown, Paul McCartney, Godsmack, Shinedown, Justin Timberlake, Dave Matthews Band, Billy Joel, Lynyrd Skynard, the Eagles and Green Day.

Since the emergence of COVID-19 in 2020, Jarvis put his knowledge and creative eye to raise awareness and support local first responders. Capturing local first responders over the past few years and capturing moments of bravery has been a real passion for Mike Jarvis.

“Few people know or realize the dangers first responders, especially firefighters, face daily and at fire scenes,” he said in a separate statement.

Shultz said Jarvis will be adding new photographs during the exhibit’s run, keeping the display fresh and encouraging people to return.

“It’s pretty remarkable, the work that he has done. I have to say that some of the images he has captured in this are quite amazing. So, I’m actually, really looking forward to this thing finishing up be displayed and see what people think,” Shultz added.

The Haverhill Firefighting Museum has the largest display of historic firefighting artifacts in the area, including fire trucks, musters, and just about everything related to firefighting, including many activities for children. More information is available on the museum’s Facebook page, and online at www.HaverhillFirefightingMuseum.org.

