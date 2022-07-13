New Methuen Trash Collection Steps and Security Cameras Focus of Upcoming Informational Meetings

Methuen is holding informational sessions to discuss the city’s new trash and recycling program that takes effect in October and a citywide camera program going online next month.

The trash program is part of a new contract with E.L. Harvey Waste and Recycling. Residents will be receiving new 64-gallon carts for waste and 95-gallon recycling carts. Smaller carts will be available to residents who request them. New carts will be distributed to all residential units eligible for curbside service starting in late August and into early September.

Until Oct. 3, when the new system takes effect, residents still may place at the curb only one bulk item per household, per week. No construction debris will be picked up under any circumstances, while pick up of appliances must be scheduled in advance by calling the Department of Public Works at 978-983-8545.

The city is implementing a new system with approximately 50 cameras to be installed throughout the city. Cameras will be installed mainly in high traffic and high crime areas with the goal of assisting police responding to such calls as criminal activity, illegal dumping, vandalism and traffic accidents.

The informational events, hosted by Mayor Neil Perry with other city officials in attendance, take place Tuesday, July 26, 6 p.m., at MAN Inc., 141 Tenney St.; Wednesday, Aug. 3, 10 a.m., at Mann Orchards, 27 Pleasant Valley St.; Monday, Aug. 8, 5 p.m., at Irish Cottage, 17 Branch St.; and Monday, Aug. 15, 12:30 p.m., at the Senior Center, 77 Lowell St.

In addition, Perry said he welcomes opportunities to have additional neighborhood gatherings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Those who wish to host a session are asked to call Jordan Normandia at 978-983-8505 or email [email protected].

