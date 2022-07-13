Covanta Haverhill Provides Boost During Northern Essex Community College’s First ‘Giving Day’

Covanta Haverhill helped Northern Essex Community College exceed its goals during this past spring’s first-ever “Giving Day.”

During the 24-hour drive in April, 206 donors came together to raise $34,604.

“We are incredibly grateful for our longstanding partnership with Covanta Energy Corporation, and for their generous support toward our inaugural Giving Day campaign. As a direct result of Covanta’s contribution to NECC’s unrestricted fund, we will be able to better provide our students and college community with the programs, scholarships and initiatives that will help them thrive well into the future,” said College Vice President of Institutional Advancement Allison M. Dolan-Wilson.

“Northern Essex Community College continues to be a vital resource for the Merrimack Valley and beyond. NECC ensures access to higher education for anyone seeking a degree by ensuring both financial and mentoring support for all students,” said Covanta Area Asset Manager Mark Van Weelden.

Giving Day will now become an annual event each April 7—the date more than 60 years ago when students could first register for classes at the newly-formed Northern Essex Community College.

