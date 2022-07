Aisha Leach has been promoted to the post of regional vice president of Primerica.

Primerica is a provider of financial services to middle income families. Primerica representatives educate clients about how to better prepare for a more secure financial future by assessing their needs and providing appropriate solutions through term life insurance and mutual funds, annuities and other financial products.

Leach may be reached in Haverhill by calling 978-305-7195.

