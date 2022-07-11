Merrimack Valley Chamber’s Golf Dinner and Auction July 18 Not Just for Players

The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce says its annual Golf Spectacular Buffet Dinner and Auction is not just for those playing on the green.

The dinner begins with hors d’oeuvres Monday, July 18, at 4 p.m., at Indian Ridge Country Club in Andover. The dinner buffet at 4:45 features prime rib, chicken and more.

Live auction items include Celtics and Red Sox sports memorabilia and a variety of gift certificates.

Admission is $40 per person and reservations may be made online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.

