Sicuranza Begins Serving as Chief of Staff to Haverhill Mayor; Previously Held Gloucester Post

Christopher Sicuranza became chief of staff to Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini on Wednesday.

Sicuranza, a former Gloucester chief administrative officer, succeeds Allison Heartquist, who served as Fiorentini’s chief of staff before leaving last month.

“I look forward to helping Haverhill to my fullest capacity, serving its constituents and making a positive contribution to the city’s bright future,” Sicuranza said in a statement.

In his new role, Sicuranza will manage the daily operations of the mayor’s office, serve as the mayor’s liaison to City Council and city department heads, oversee the 311 constituent services department, among other duties.

Sicuranza served under former Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken until the end of Theken’s term in December 2021. He served as the assistant chief administrative officer under former Essex County Sheriff Frank Cousins Jr. In 2019-2020, he held the position of communications lead manager for the state’s Business Enterprise Systems Transformation Program. From 2016 to 2018, he was Gloucester’s director of communications and constituent services.

In 2012, Sicuranza co-founded and remained vice president until 2019 of Go Out Loud, a Northshore group focusing on LGBT support and events. He is a 2009 Salem State University graduate and, earlier this year, received a Master Equivalent Certificate with “Top Distinction” honors in Public Administration from Suffolk University. He was class speaker at his graduation ceremony.

