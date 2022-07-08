Haverhill Art Walk Returns to Downtown Haverhill Tomorrow

Haverhill Art Walk returns tomorrow for its second event of the season, highlighting local businesses and underutilized spaces in downtown Haverhill with plein air painting, poetry, walking tours, live music and more.

Participating businesses take part Saturday, between 3 and 6 p.m., and span Washington, Wingate, Essex and Emerson Streets. During an appearance this week on WHAV’s morning show, event coordinator Hailey Moschella noted additions to this month’s lineup.

“This month, we will be welcoming Shoe Town Art Center right at the start of Merrimack Street. We’re really excited to have them onboard. They’re going to be hosting a faculty and student art exhibit and art sale,” she said.

The Boys and Girls Club, Casa Blanca, G’s Restaurant and Exit Realty are hosting plein air painters outside with indoor exhibits of their work. Sarah LoVasco of SJ Art Consulting hosts an interview with featured artist Marc Mannheimer, an art professor at Northern Essex Community College. His work has been shown in many galleries and museums in the USA and abroad, and collected widely. Prints of Mannheimer’s work will be available for purchase.

Wingate Street brings Liam Foley to the Winged Rabbit, Ana Smyth to Peddler’s Daughter and a one-year anniversary celebration at Sketches & Drips with art activities for the family.

Whittier Birthplace delivers Poetic Justice pop-up readings in the alley next to the Barking Dog, while Pentucket Kiwanis Club also hosts readings of work by John Greenleaf Whittier at the sculpture by Dale Rogers at the Washington Square bus station. There will also be an architecture tour presented by Buttonwoods Museum to learn about the historic Italianate buildings along Washington Street.

Live Music at Washington Square will be presented by Be Imagine Music Studio with a lineup of youth bands, Liz Bills and Sisters and Brothers.

At the Yoga Tree, visitors may have photographs taken for “Second Nature: Portraits of Resilience,” a community portrait project by Jess Furtado. The 21+ crowd may stop at Stem for Art of Tie Dye Tees with Alison Polanco before heading to the all ages Hoop Jam at Columbus Park.

