Free 3D Printing Course Available to High School Students in Haverhill

A free two-week 3D printing course for Haverhill teens is taking place at the UMass Lowell Innovation Hub Haverhill.

Through the “Hacking for Design” program, students learn valuable skills around 3D printing software, design thinking, problem solving and teamwork. Students will also learn about educational and career opportunities in additive manufacturing.

“Hacking for Design” takes place Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from July 11 to 22, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at UMass Lowell iHub, 2 Merrimack St., third floor, Haverhill. Lunch is included, but space is limited.

UMass Lowell iHub and CADSPARC, an iHub member engaged in 3D design and printing, seek students who live in or go to high school in Haverhill, including incoming freshmen.

Teens may register here.

Those with question may call Stephanie Guyotte at UMass Lowell at 978-934-5560 or emailing [email protected]

