Haverhill Exchange Club Honors Covanta, Smolaks for Flag Displays

Covanta Haverhill was selected and honored by the Haverhill Exchange Club in June for the company’s flag display and U.S. Flag Retirement Drop Box.

The annual “So Proudly We Hail Awards” honors a Haverhill business or organization and a Haverhill resident who “proudly and honorably displays the American Flag on their property.” Last year, Covanta installed the flag pole with the U.S. and POW/MIA flags and flag drop off box for the public and planted red, white and blue perennial flowers at its entrance off the Ward Hill, Route 125 connector.

“We thank the Haverhill Exchange Club for the recognition of our recently established flag display and our commitment in honoring our nation’s treasured symbol while collecting old and tattered flags for proper thermo destruction,” said Covanta Area Asset Manager Mark Van Weelden,

Stephen and Sherie Smolak (see photograph below) were honored with the “So Proudly We Hail Award” for their residential display on Willow Avenue.

Haverhill Exchange Club’s committee tri-chairs Ron Carpenito, Lisa MacDougall and Scott Paré fielded nominations and worked with club members to review displays throughout and determine this year’s awardees.

Covanta was nominated by Elaine Barker and Jen Cantwell and company Facility Manager Bill Zaneski accepted the award. The Smolak’s were nominated by John Bachmann, Bill Cantwell, Michael Joy and others.

New to Haverhill, the Smolak’s installed a 30-foot pole with a Betsy Ross flag instead of the 50-star flag.

