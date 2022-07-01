Methuen Memorial Music Hall Offers Free Independence Day Concert Sunday, July 3

As a public service, 97.9 WHAV presents Community Spotlight at no charge for the benefit of Greater Haverhill nonprofit organizations. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other community calendar announcements, Click image.
Methuen Memorial Music Hall is offering a free Independence Day concert Sunday afternoon.
Performers include Raymond Nagem, Leonardo Ciampa and Elizabeth Keusch.
The concert takes place Sunday, July 3, at 3, at Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway, Methuen.
