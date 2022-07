Lawrence Community Access Television Hosts Merrimack Valley Chamber July 7

Lawrence Community Access Television is hosting members of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce for a free business networking mixer.

There will be tours, an overview of service provided by Lawrence Community Access Television, appetizers, business card drawing for door prizes and networking among attendees.

The event takes place Thursday, July 7, from 4-6 p.m., at Lawrence Community Access Television, 468 Essex St., Lawrence. Parking is available on street or in an adjacent paid parking lot.

Those wishing to register for the free event may visit merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.

