Methuen Independence Day Festivities Now Set for July 9 at the Loop With Bands and Food

Methuen has updated its Fourth of July plans with fireworks and festivities taking place Saturday, July 9.

The event features the city’s Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks display along with music by the B Street Bombers and Veterans Den Band and food trucks.

Festivities begin at 6 p.m., Saturday, July 9, The Loop in Methuen.

The on and off ramps of Route 213, exit 4, will be closed from noon – midnight that day for set-up. During that time, motorists are advised to use exit 3, Pleasant Valley Street.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...