DiZoglio, Campbell and Minicucci Join Other Women Legislators With Concerns Over Abortion Decision

Three of the region’s female legislators are joining 54 other women in expressing their opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn abortion rights.

Sen. Diana DiZoglio and Reps. Linda Dean Campbell and Christina A. Minicucci joined the Massachusetts Caucus of Women Legislators in a statement Monday calling the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision “deeply impactful to women in this country.”

“While members of the bipartisan and diverse Women’s Caucus have varied positions on the issue of choice, we do know that decisions about healthcare are best made between people and their doctors. We are committed to continuing to uplift the health and well-being of all women, recognizing the deep disparities that exist in our health care ecosystem, which are likely to grow even deeper in light of this decision.”

The Caucus also said overturning the right to abortion presents “significant economic consequences.”

The statement said access to reproductive health services remains legal in the Commonwealth, and the 57 legislators will continue to work with colleagues in state government to ensure “women and their health care needs are supported, affirmed and safe.”

The Massachusetts Caucus of Women Legislators is a group of the 60 women serving in the Massachusetts state House and Senate.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...