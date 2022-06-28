Salisbury Woman Pleads Guilty to Sexual Exploitation of a Child; Area Police Aid Prosecution

A Salisbury woman pleaded guilty last Friday in federal court in Boston to the sexual exploitation of an infant.

Twenty-sex-year-old Desiree Daigle pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting a child. U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV scheduled sentencing for Oct. 24. U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’ office said in a statement the prosecution was assisted by the Amesbury, North Andover, Salisbury, Methuen and Haverhill Police Departments, among others.

“Ms. Daigle grossly exploited and sexually victimized an infant, took a video of her abuse which she shared with others. Her conduct tears at the hearts of all parents. This kind of case drives my office’s mission to do all that it can to prosecute individuals like Ms. Daigle, who prey on innocent and defenseless children,” said Rollins.

According to Rollins’ office, Daigle was identified in November 2018 in online chats exchanging various child pornography files with another individual. Some of the images depicted an infant in Daigle’s care, apparently taken in Daigle’s home. During the chats, Daigle discussed plans for the other individual to meet the child in person so that they could sexually abuse the child together.

Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division, added, “What Desiree Daigle has admitted to today is enough to make anyone’s stomach turn. There are few situations more urgent than when a child is physically at risk. People like her, who sexually exploit children, do serious lasting harm and to engage in the manufacturing and trading of child sexual abuse material only perpetuates the abuse.”

The case is brought as part of Project Safe Childhood. In 2006, the Department of Justice created Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse.

